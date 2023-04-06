Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

