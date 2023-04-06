E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Trading Up 0%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) was up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$909.00 and last traded at C$909.00. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$908.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$915.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$895.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $3.75 per share. This is a boost from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.98%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

