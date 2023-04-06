Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Articles

