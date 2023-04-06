Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.12 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

