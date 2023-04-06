Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,050,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,473 shares of company stock worth $12,975,131 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VRSN opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $224.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

