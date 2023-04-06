Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

