Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 263,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

WRB opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

