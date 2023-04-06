Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

