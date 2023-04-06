Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

