Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

