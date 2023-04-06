Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,455,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the previous session’s volume of 944,818 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $13.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

