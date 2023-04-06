eCash (XEC) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. eCash has a market cap of $621.43 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,075.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00449036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00129963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,353,917,173,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.