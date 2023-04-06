Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on DIAGNOS Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

DIAGNOS stock opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. DIAGNOS has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.44.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS ( CVE:ADK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Featured Stories

