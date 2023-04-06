Elastos Hits Market Capitalization of $30.37 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Elastos has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00005319 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $30.37 million and approximately $865,121.40 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

