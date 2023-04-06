Elastos Price Up 27% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00005243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and $1.88 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.