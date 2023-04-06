Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Endowment Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 100.0% of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lilly Endowment Inc. owned about 10.83% of Eli Lilly and worth $37,662,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $212,602,025. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $365.59. 458,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,860. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

