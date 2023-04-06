Elm Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.7% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

