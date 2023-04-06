Elm Partners Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

