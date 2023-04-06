Elm Partners Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.83 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

