Elm Partners Management LLC Increases Stock Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,681 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $34.25 on Thursday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

