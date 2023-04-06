Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.73 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Elrond has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $41.35 or 0.00147870 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $21.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Elrond Profile
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,239,102 coins and its circulating supply is 25,233,950 coins. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
