Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Position Increased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,977 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 4.49% of Embecta worth $64,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,545,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,481,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embecta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

Embecta Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMBC opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Embecta Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.