Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

