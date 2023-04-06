Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Dillard’s worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Dillard’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

DDS traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.13. 39,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.13. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.