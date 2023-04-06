Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll Sells 13,000 Shares

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total transaction of C$252,330.00.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.39. Endeavour Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of C$22.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.11%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

Further Reading

