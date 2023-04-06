Energi Price Reaches $0.22 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $13.98 million and $219,054.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00064361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001255 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,356,943 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.