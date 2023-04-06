Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Announces — Dividend of $0.47

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4664 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46.

ENI has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ENI by 114.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 164.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

