Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE ETR opened at $110.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 154.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.