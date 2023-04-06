Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.51. Envela shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 73,602 shares trading hands.

Envela Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

About Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

