Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Trading Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.46. 90,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 672,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Enviva Trading Down 3.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.23%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

