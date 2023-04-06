EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $109.49 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00004250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $109.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004510 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003977 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,408,381 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

