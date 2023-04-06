Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.24 and last traded at C$7.25. Approximately 109,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 841,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$4.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

