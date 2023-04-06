Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

CUBI stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $542.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

