Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 6th (AMAT, BMWYY, CHVKF, CMA, CRL, ESI, EXEL, FOXA, FRSHY, GRTNF)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 6th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $133.00 target price on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $435.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1,350.00 price target on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Seazen Group (OTCMKTS:SZENF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

