Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Critical Comparison

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equity Commonwealth and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $43.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

93.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 59.02% 1.34% 1.26% Community Healthcare Trust 22.54% 4.59% 2.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 36.46 $37.26 million $0.26 80.81 Community Healthcare Trust $97.68 million 9.69 $22.02 million $0.82 44.28

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers. The company was founded by Timothy G. Wallace on March 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

