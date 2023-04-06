ERC20 Market Capitalization Hits $11.62 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.62 million and $134.74 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01052628 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $806.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

