ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 9,687 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. F5 accounts for approximately 2.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.55% of F5 worth $47,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 Price Performance

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,813. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.98. 186,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,288. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.49. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.