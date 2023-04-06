EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,283 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $13,356.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,173,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,218,040.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 7,611 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $72,913.38.

EverCommerce Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.34 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVCM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in EverCommerce by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.