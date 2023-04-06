Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.66

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.66 and traded as high as C$53.66. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$52.91, with a volume of 51,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIF shares. CIBC cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.11.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$52.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

