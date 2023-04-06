Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading Up 1.3%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 64,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Executive Network Partnering Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Executive Network Partnering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Executive Network Partnering

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

