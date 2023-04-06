Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading Up 1.3%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 64,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
Executive Network Partnering Trading Down 3.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Executive Network Partnering
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Executive Network Partnering (ENPC)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.