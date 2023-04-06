Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eyenovia Price Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eyenovia

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.