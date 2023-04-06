Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 904237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

