FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.35

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 44528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.