Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIG) Trading Down 1.4%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 24,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 805.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.