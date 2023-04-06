Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 259,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 146,521 shares.The stock last traded at $45.23 and had previously closed at $45.43.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

