Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.93.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after buying an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

