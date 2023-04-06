Finance Of America Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FOA)

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,469% compared to the average volume of 48 call options.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Up 24.3 %

FOA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 21,897,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.