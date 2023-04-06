Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 727 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Advantage Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. 2,502,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,766,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

