Financial Contrast: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) vs. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences N/A -54.92% -46.13% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -35.16% -33.88%

Risk & Volatility

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

84.2% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Cocrystal Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.18 million ($1.96) -1.14 Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 7.81 -$38.84 million ($4.73) -0.41

Cocrystal Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spruce Biosciences and Cocrystal Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 240.81%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Cocrystal Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

