Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Down 6.7%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

